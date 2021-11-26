Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $203.19

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.19 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.59). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 920,997 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ibstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £823.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

