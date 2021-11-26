ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.07448019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.94 or 1.00001750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.