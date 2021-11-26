ICHI (ICHI) Hits Market Cap of $17.74 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00008504 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $17.74 million and $164,955.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.93 or 0.07538411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,817,713 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

