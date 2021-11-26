ICHI (ICHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,759.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00008246 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $16.96 million and $71,759.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00064064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.72 or 0.07391550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,055.80 or 1.00171528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,811,795 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

