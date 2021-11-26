ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $760.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $273.87 on Friday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $301.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.09. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

