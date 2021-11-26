Idena Hits One Day Volume of $216,324.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $216,324.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00199251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.35 or 0.00740969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,119,819 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,204 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

