IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $779.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $622.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.94 and a 200-day moving average of $633.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $443.14 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.