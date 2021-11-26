IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

OC opened at $91.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

