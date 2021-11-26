IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 64,423 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 455,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

