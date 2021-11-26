IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 566,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Summit Insights raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

