IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,220 shares of company stock worth $27,945,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.15 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

