IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

