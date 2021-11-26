IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $1.93 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

