IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $84.78 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,367 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

