IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 16,583 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,842,701 shares of company stock worth $158,331,116. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.58 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

