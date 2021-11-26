IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total transaction of $13,457,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,669,686 shares of company stock worth $2,167,608,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

