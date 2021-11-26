IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,458 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

