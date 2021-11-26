IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,258 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.