IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IGR traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 244 ($3.19). The stock had a trading volume of 78,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,051. IG Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a market cap of £236.33 million and a PE ratio of 38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 492.39.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.