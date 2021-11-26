iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

IHRT stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

