IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of IMAX worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IMAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.58. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

