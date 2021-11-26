IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,724.95

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,724.95 ($22.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,809 ($23.63). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,761 ($23.01), with a volume of 217,743 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,725.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,724.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

