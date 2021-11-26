ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 6.6% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.77. 11,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 948,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

