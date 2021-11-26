ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 6.6% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.77. 11,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 948,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.