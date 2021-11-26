Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.48) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.68 ($49.63).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.