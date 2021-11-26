Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $465.90

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 465.90 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 465.90 ($6.09), with a volume of 4567143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.69).

A number of research firms have recently commented on INF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Informa from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616 ($8.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of -18.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 539.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 533.02.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

