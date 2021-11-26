ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 85,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,458,373 shares.The stock last traded at $13.77 and had previously closed at $14.57.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ING Groep by 27.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

