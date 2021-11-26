ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 85,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,458,373 shares.The stock last traded at $13.77 and had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ING Groep by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

