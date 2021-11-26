Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Ingevity worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $77.93 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

