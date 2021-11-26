Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Reaches $560.55 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $12.84 or 0.00023735 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $560.55 million and $68.51 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00233353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

