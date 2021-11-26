Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.24

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.24 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 86,225 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £119.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

