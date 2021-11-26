Innova Price Hits $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $245,237.32 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000434 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

