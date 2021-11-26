Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.50

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 1373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.27 million, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 230,124 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

