Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.21. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 22,376 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

