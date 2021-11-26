InsaneCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $282,101.55 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00342299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005193 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,929,294 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

