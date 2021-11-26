Insider Buying: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00.

Shares of ELYS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 276,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

ELYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

