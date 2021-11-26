Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 152,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $407.37 million, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

