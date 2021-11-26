Insider Buying: GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Buys 15,414 Shares of Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Tj Parass purchased 15,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GTY Technology stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 1,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

