Insider Buying: iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IMBI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.93. 53,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iMedia Brands by 102.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.