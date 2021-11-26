Insider Buying: InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Purchases 18,328 Shares of Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka purchased 18,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,064.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Stuka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Paul Stuka bought 19,188 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $67,925.52.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 38,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,899. InspireMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in InspireMD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

