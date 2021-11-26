Insider Buying: JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Insider Buys 95,000 Shares of Stock

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) insider Hans Joern Rieks bought 95,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £98,800 ($129,082.83).

JLEN stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 103 ($1.35). 411,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,674. The company has a market capitalization of £619.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

