Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Acquires 11,137 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown acquired 11,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLMS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. 97,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,660. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 22,139.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

