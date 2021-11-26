Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 5,588 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

