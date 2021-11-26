Insider Selling: Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Sells 5,815 Shares of Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

TSE:GOOS traded down C$2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.05. 162,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,195. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

