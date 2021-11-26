Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells 37,100 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$333,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,000.

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 205,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

