Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells 36,520 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 36,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $268,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EFTR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 84,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

