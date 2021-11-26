Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells 5,026 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,232.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EFTR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 84,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $257,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

