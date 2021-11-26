Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells 14,879 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $110,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EFTR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,791. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. Analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

