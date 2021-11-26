Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Sells 2,412 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $16.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.69. 20,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.53.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

