Insider Selling: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.50. 201,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.